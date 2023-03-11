Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

