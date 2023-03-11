Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 69.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 528,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 217,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE opened at $15.00 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

