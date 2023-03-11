Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases 655,731 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,589.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,731 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

