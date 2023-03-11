Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 541775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Specifically, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after buying an additional 98,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

