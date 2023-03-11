LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

LendingTree Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $129.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

