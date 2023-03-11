Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

