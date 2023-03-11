LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $408.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LexinFintech

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

