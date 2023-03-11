Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) by 1,717.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

