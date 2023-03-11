Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,717.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

