Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 25.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $34.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

