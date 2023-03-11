Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Buys 25 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,025 ($1,232.56) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($30,814.09).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £1,024.60 ($1,232.08) per share, with a total value of £51,230 ($61,604.14).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, with a total value of £25,875 ($31,114.72).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($124,458.87).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.27) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($11.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($15.69). The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.44.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.