Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $246.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

