LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,774 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

