loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Price Performance
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49.
Insider Transactions at loanDepot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
