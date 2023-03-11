Loop Capital Increases Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target to $17.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 395.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

About Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.