Loop Capital Increases Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target to $17.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 395.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Bionomics Price Performance
Shares of BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.