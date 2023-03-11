Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,768 shares of company stock worth $12,504,729. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6 %

HPE stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

