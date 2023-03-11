Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $21.20 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

