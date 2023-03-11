Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,953 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

