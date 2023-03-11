Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $241.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $315.45.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
