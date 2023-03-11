Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 50.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 22.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,380 and sold 35,299 shares valued at $873,333. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 0.5 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

BUSE stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

