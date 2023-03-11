Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

