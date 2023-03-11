Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.54 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

