Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,436,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.36 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

