Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $231.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.92.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.