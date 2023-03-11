Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.