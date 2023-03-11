Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,795,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 192,462 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.6 %

ACGL opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.