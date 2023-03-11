Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,732 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after buying an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after buying an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NIO Trading Down 3.2 %

About NIO

NIO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

