Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 63,808 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 888.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

