Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,315 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

