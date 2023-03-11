Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 964 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,673,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $834.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,793.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,106 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

