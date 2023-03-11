Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 31,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 65,516 shares valued at $8,172,645. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj Trading Down 5.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

