Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Crane by 42.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 135,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crane by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Trading Down 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

