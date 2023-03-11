Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

