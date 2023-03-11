Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,994 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Wix.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Wix.com Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.