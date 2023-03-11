Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,261 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.8 %

Schneider National stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark lifted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

