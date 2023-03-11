Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,870 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,758,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 277,163 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

