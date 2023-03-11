Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,132 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.