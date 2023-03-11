Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 265 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,893 shares of company stock worth $746,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

USPH stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.