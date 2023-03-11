Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,791 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Elastic stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

