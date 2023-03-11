Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 33,620 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

FedEx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.