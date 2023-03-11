Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 998 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Cabot Stock Down 3.0 %

Cabot stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

