MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Head to Head Survey

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.15 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A 2U $963.08 million 0.67 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -1.93

2U has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67% 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MarketWise and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MarketWise has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 2 3 0 2.60 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44

MarketWise currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. 2U has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than 2U.

Summary

MarketWise beats 2U on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.