Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Materion were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Materion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Materion stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

