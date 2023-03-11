Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXN. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 758,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 81,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,745 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

