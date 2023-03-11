Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 173.54% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $822.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,860,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 353,337 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

