MML Investors Services LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

