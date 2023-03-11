MML Investors Services LLC Has $99.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,919.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.