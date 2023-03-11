MML Investors Services LLC Invests $275,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,648,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $11,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

