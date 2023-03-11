MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $34,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $17,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $15,865,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 2.6 %

Lantheus stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,348. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.