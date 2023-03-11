MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

