Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Molten Ventures Trading Down 9.1 %

GRWXF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

